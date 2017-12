12-07-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Court: Company Must Produce Evidence It Proffered For Asbestos Plaintiff's Review

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A judge properly ordered a boiler company to produce more than 5,000 index cards after the company voluntarily permitted inspection by an asbestos plaintiff, an Illinois appeals court held Dec. 5 (Larry Salvatore Sr., et al. v. Cleaver-Brooks, et al., No. 4-17-0173, Ill. App., 4th Dist.).